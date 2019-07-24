Rugby: 1HZ, The Zambian Play Maker

The small border town of Chililabombwe in the Copperbelt Province of Zambia has continued producing some of Zambia’s celebrated sporting personalities. One such sportsman is Laston Mukosa aka “1HZ”, a title which came about after seeing how resilient a small boy could withstand and endure a game predominantly played by people much older than him. […]

