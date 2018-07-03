Rugby: 21 July kick off for Kenya National Sevens Circuit

First played in 1999, the 20th edition of National Sevens Circuit returns from 21 July and runs until 15 September, traversing six Kenyan cities and towns in the quest to determine the 2018 Kenyan club sevens champions. Action begins in Nakuru on 21 July with the opening round, the Prinsloo Sevens, played every year since […]

