Rugby Africa Gold Cup: Ojee, Mose, Muniafu return as Simbas take on Uganda

The Simbas have made four changes to the side that started last weekend’s 45-36 win over Zimbabwe at the RFUEA Ground as they brace for the Gold Cup’s East African derby against Uganda at the same venue on Saturday 7 July 2018. This fixture also doubles up as the Elgon Cup second leg, Simbas holding […]

The Simbas have made four changes to the side that started last weekend’s 45-36 win over Zimbabwe at the RFUEA Ground as they brace for the Gold Cup’s East African...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...