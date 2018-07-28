Alwihda Info
Rugby Africa Gold Cup: Zimbabwe Sables incorporate the RWC7s Cheetahs into their structure


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Juillet 2018


On Saturday 4 August 2018, Zimbabwe will face Namibia at the newly renovated Hartsfield Grounds in Bulawayo. Zimbabwe began its 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup campaign on a lukewarm note with a draw and two consecutive losses away, leaving them in a precarious fourth place out of six. The point hungry Sables have been in […]

