Rugby Africa Women’s Cup kicks off Rugby World Cup 2021 regional qualification process


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


All games will be live streamed from 9-17 August, 2019 – Rugby Africa Women’s Cup takes place over three matchdays on 9, 13 and 17 August – The winning team will qualify directly for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 – The event is the first opportunity for a team to directly qualify through the new […]

