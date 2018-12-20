Rugby: Kenya to host the pool a under20 Barthes Cup

Rugby Africa have confirmed that Kenya will be hosting the Pool A matches of the 2019 U20 Barthes Cup. Earlier this year, Participating Unions had been asked to bid to host this tournament which takes place on the 27th and [30th of March](x-apple-data-detectors://0). [27th March](x-apple-data-detectors://1) Match 1: Namibia vs Senegal Match 2: Tunisia vs Kenya […]

Rugby Africa have confirmed that Kenya will be hosting the Pool A matches of the 2019 U20 Barthes Cup. Earlier this year, Par...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...