Rugby Kigali sharks to clash Thousand hills as second Round of Rwanda rugby league resumes


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Mai 2019


Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) Rugby National league 15 aside sponsored by Akilah Institute for women action resumes this weekend as The Rwanda Rugby federation suspended the league in April to remember the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The President of Rwanda Rugby Federation, Kamanda Tharcisse confirmed that the second round of […]

