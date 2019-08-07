Alwihda Info
Rugby – Rwanda: Resilience keen to knock out Lions de Fer in Rugby league playoffs


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) Rusizi-based Resilience RFC will throw everything they have at Lion de Fer in this year’s National Rugby League semi-final playoffs on Saturday afternoon in Kigali, Kacyiru Red Cross ground. Saturday 10th August Thousand Hills vs Muhanga thunders 1pm Lion de Fer vs Resilience 3pm Rusizi-based Resilience RFC will throw everything […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...