Rugby Rwanda Strength and conditioning coach joins the Silverbacks


28 Octobre 2019


A new era has dawned upon the Rwandan national rugby team as they progress further in their bid to become a competitive rugby playing nation. Gilbert Simbarashe Mandiringana has recently joined the team as their first ever strength and conditioning coach, a crucial step he believes as the sport attempts to move toward professionalism. Gilbert […]

