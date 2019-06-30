Alwihda Info
Rugby: South Africa Under-20 Women seal series against Zimbabwe


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Zimbabwe Under-20 Women put up added impetus to their resistance as they tried to salvage some pride in their 67-10 loss against the South Africa Under-20 Women in the second and final match in their bilateral series at Prince Edward, Harare. The victory earned South Africa a 2-0 series win after enjoying a flawless […]

The Zimbabwe Under-20 Women put up added impetus to their resistance as they tried to salvage some pride in their 67-10 loss against the South Africa Under-20 Women i...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



