Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Rugby World Cup qualification: Rugby Africa Gold Cup – Namibian squad announcement


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Mai 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Namibia Rugby (www.NRU.com.na) proudly announce a 44 man squad including a group of standby players in the build up to the Gold Cup in the event to qualify for RWC 2019 in Japan. The Namibian squad consists of the following players: 1 Botha, Chrysander 2 Bothma, Renaldo 3 Coetzee, Johannes (Aranos) 4 Conradie, Wian 5 […]

Namibia Rugby (www.NRU.com.na) proudly announce a 44 man squad including a group of standby players in the build up to the Gold Cup in the event to qualify for RWC 2019 ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 20/05/2018

Tchad : Dadnadji confirme la libération des militants de son parti

Tchad : Dadnadji confirme la libération des militants de son parti

Tchad : des grandes attentes pour la vision 2030 Tchad : des grandes attentes pour la vision 2030 19/05/2018

Populaires

Tchad : Dadnadji confirme la libération des militants de son parti

20/05/2018

(Tribune) Tchad: Le buffle de l'opposition, Saleh Kebzabo en quête de fourrage au palais Rose

20/05/2018

Tchad : une infirmière amputée lors des attentats de 2015 peine à se procurer une prothèse

21/05/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 20/05/2018 - Aliou TALL

Bounty Vs Bledard : le choc culturel des jeunes Noirs de France

Bounty Vs Bledard : le choc culturel des jeunes Noirs de France

Dispositif d’Intelligence Stratégique Africaine : Think Tanks africains, porteurs d’enjeu Dispositif d’Intelligence Stratégique Africaine : Think Tanks africains, porteurs d’enjeu 14/05/2018 - Siré SY

ANALYSE - 19/05/2018 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Session criminelle à la cour d’appel de Brazzaville : deux poids deux mesures ?

Session criminelle à la cour d’appel de Brazzaville : deux poids deux mesures ?

Centrafrique : une prime pour les assassins Centrafrique : une prime pour les assassins 19/05/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

REACTION - 11/05/2018 - Arthur Mabiala

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko

Tchad : la CTDDH appelle au respect des droits fondamentaux de personnes extradées Tchad : la CTDDH appelle au respect des droits fondamentaux de personnes extradées 05/05/2018 - CTDDH

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.