Rugby – Zambia: Inter-Provincial Schools Rugby Games 2019

The annual Inter-Provincial School games which are held in different Provincial Headquarters of Zambia each year took place in Chipata District, the headquarters of Eastern Province near the Malawi borderline. The U19 Tournament which attracted 2 girl’s Teams from Eastern and Lusaka also had 3 boy’s teams from Lusaka, Central and hosts Eastern Province played […]

The annual Inter-Provincial School games which are held in different Provincial Headquarters of Zambia each year t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...