Rwanda Rugby: Mindsky national rugby league: Buffaloes face Resilience RFC in semis


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Septembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) Saturday15 August at 3:30pm Remera Buffaloes face off Resilience RFC in Rusizi. A week later on 22 September at 1pm, Kigali Sharks will tussle it out with Puma Kamonyi at the UTEXRWA grounds. 2018 defending champions Remera Buffaloes battle it out with Resilience RFC in the first semi-final playoff of […]

