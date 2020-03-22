Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus – 22 March 2020

Two (2) new coronavirus cases were identified today, bringing the total to nineteen (19). • A Rwandan man, 32, who arrived from Dubai, UAE, on 19 March 2020. • A Rwandan man, 34, who arrived from Dubai, UAE, on 20 March 2020. All patients remain under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients. The […]

