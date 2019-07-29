SRSG James Swan’s Statement at Press Stake-Out in Hargeisa, Somaliland

I would like to thank President Musa Bihi Abdi and the people of Somaliland for the warm welcome that I have received during my visit. It’s good to be back in Hargeisa. I first visited in 1995, and again in 2012-2013. Even during my brief visit now, I can see the progress achieved. The vibrancy […]

I would like to thank President Musa Bihi Abdi and the people of Somaliland for the warm welcome that I have received during my visit. It’s good to be back in Hargeisa. I first visited in 1995...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...