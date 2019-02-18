Alwihda Info
Sahel: EU takes further steps to better support the security of the region


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The EU supports the efforts the G5 Sahel countries in the fight against terrorism, organised crime and any other threat to security and peace. The EU wants to reinforce its regional approach in the Sahel with the aim of supporting cross-border cooperation, regional cooperation structures, and, in this context, of enhancing national capacities of the […]

