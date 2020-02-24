Saving lives with solar power in Democratic Republic of Congo

In remote parts of countries like Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where patients often have to walk long distances to get to a hospital, many health centers struggle with a very basic issue—a lack of access to electricity. Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) teams have been coping with this logistical challenge for decades, usually […]

In remote parts of countries like Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where patients often have to walk long distances to get to a ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...