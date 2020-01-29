Secretary-General Appoints Chris Mburu of Kenya United Nations Resident Coordinator in Congo

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Chris Mburu of Kenya as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Congo, with the host Government’s approval. Mr. Mburu brings more than 25 years of experience in the areas of democracy, human rights, peace and development, having held senior positions with the United Nations and leading international […]

