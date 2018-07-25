Secretary-General appoints Mr. Victor Kisob of Cameroon as Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat)

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Victor Kisob of Cameroon as Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat). He succeeds Aisa Kirabo Kacyira of Rwanda, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her dedicated service to the Organization. Mr. Kisob brings to the position… […]

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Vi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...