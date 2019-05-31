Secretary-General appoints Najat Maalla M’jid of Morocco as Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Najat Maalla M’jid of Morocco as his Special Representative on Violence Against Children at the level of Assistant Secretary-General. She will succeed Marta Santos Pais of Portugal, to whom the Secretary-General is deeply grateful for her leadership and dedicated commitment during her tenure as the […]

