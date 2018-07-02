Secretary-General appoints Stephanie T. Williams of the United States as Deputy Special Representative (Political) in Libya

Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Stephanie T. Williams of the United States of America as his Deputy Special Representative for Political Affairs in Libya, United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). Ms. Williams was formerly Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. at the United States Embassy in Tripoli (Libya External Office). She brings more than […]

