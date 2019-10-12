Alwihda Info
Secretary-General welcomes approval of his nominee, Fatoumata Ndiaye of Senegal, as Under-Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Octobre 2019


United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres welcomes today’s decision by the General Assembly to approve Fatoumata Ndiaye of Senegal as Under-Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services, Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) for a five-year non-renewable term. She will succeed Heidi Mendoza of the Philippines to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her dedicated service… Read more […]

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres welcomes today’s decision by ...

