Secretary Pompeo Announces Latest Lifesaving the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Results

Today, in advance of World AIDS Day 2018, Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo announced the latest results achieved by American leadership and partnerships through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which has now saved more than 17 million lives. As of September 30, 2018, PEPFAR is supporting over 14.6 million people […]

