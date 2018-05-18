Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Nigerian President Buhari

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE Office of the Spokesperson For Immediate Release May 17, 2018 The below is attributable to Spokesperson Heather Nauert: On May 17, Secretary Pompeo called Nigerian President Buhari. The Secretary noted the longstanding relationship between the Nigerian and American people and underscored the themes of the April 30 official working visit of […]

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE Office of the Spokesperson For Immediate Release May 17, 2018 The below is attributable to Spoke...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...