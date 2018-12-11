Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting With Senegalese Prime Minister Mohammed Dionne

The below is attributable to Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino:‎ Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met with Senegalese Prime Minister Mohammed Dionne today in Washington, D.C. The Secretary reiterated the United States’ commitment to Senegal with the signing of Senegal’s second Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact. The $600 million compact will strengthen electrical transmission links in Senegal’s… Read […]

