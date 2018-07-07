Secretary’s Remarks: Malawi National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the Malawian people on the 54th anniversary of independence on July 6. I applaud Malawi’s consistent contributions to regional peacekeeping missions and its strong democratic tradition. Our close coordination underscores our shared democratic values as we work toward a prosperous future for […]

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the Malawian people on the 54th anniversary ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...