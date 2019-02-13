Security Council Press Statement on Central African Republic

The members of the Security Council heard a briefing on the Central African Republic by the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, on 7 February 2019. The members of the Security Council welcomed the signing of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in the CAR by the CAR Authorities and fourteen armed groups in Bangui […]

