Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Security Council Press Statement on Libya


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Members of the Security Council reaffirmed the messages set out in the Council’s press statement of 5 July 2019, in particular the call on all parties to commit to a ceasefire and rapidly to return to a UN-mediated political process. The Members of the Security Council welcomed and expressed full support for the call […]

The Members of the Security Council reaffirmed the messages set out in the Council’s press statement of 5 July 2019, in particular the call on all parties to commit ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...