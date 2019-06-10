Senegal prepares to host Regional Forum on the African Continental Free Trade Area

The regional forum, taking place on 24 and 25 June in Dakar, Senegal will focus on issues related to the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and its impact on the regions of West and Central Africa. The forum, which is jointly organized by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the Senegalese […]

