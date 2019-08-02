Senegal’s Ambitious Gas-to-Power Agenda

Africa is leading the liquefied natural gas (LNG) global race as it will receive one-third of total global greenfield investments for LNG projects in 2019, around $103 billion. Senegal is leading the way with its giant Grand Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas field, which will have economic and social benefits in the long-term. Gas-to-power is now […]

Africa is leading the liquefied natural gas (LNG) global race as it will receive one-third of total global greenfield investments for LNG projects i...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...