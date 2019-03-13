“Several Hungarian companies are realising investment projects in Angola; economic cooperation between Hungary and Angola will be closest within the fields of agriculture, security technology and energy”, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said in a telephone statement to Hungarian news agency MTI from the Angolan capital, Luanda. The Minister pointed out that […]

“Several Hungarian companies are realising investment projects in Angola; economic cooperation between Hun...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...