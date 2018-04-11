Seychelles: First Ambassador to the Republic of Columbia Accredited

The first Ambassador to the Republic of Columbia to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Ms Maria Eugenia Correa, presented her credentials to President Danny Faure at State House today. President Faure congratulated the new Ambassador and said that he is confident that this accreditation will give impetus to the ongoing consolidation of the two countries […]

The first Ambassador to the Republic of Columbia to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Ms Maria Eugenia Correa, presented her credential...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...