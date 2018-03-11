Seychelles Now a Founding member of the International Solar Alliance

President Danny Faure participated today in the International Solar Alliance-ISA Founding Conference co-chaired by the French President Mr. Emmanuel Macron and the Indian Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi. Seychelles being among the first 15 countries having ratified the ISA Agreement – a project initiated at the COP-21 in Paris in November 2015 – and having […]

President Danny Faure participated today in the International Solar Alliance-ISA Founding Conference co-chaired by the Fr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...