Seychelles: President Faure addresses the Commonwealth Youth Forum

President Danny Faure attended the opening of the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London this morning, and addressed the plenary session. He spoke on the theme ‘Building a Prosperous Future for All’ and how young people are vital to the Commonwealth’s inclusive and equitable development agenda. Focussing on sustainability and […]

