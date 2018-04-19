Seychelles: President Faure attends meeting hosted by the Prime Minister of Canada for Commonwealth Small Island and Coastal States

President Danny Faure attended a meeting hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada at the InterContinental Hotel this afternoon, for Leaders of Commonwealth Small Island and Coastal States. The meeting was on the subject of oceans, coastal resilience, and climate change. The subject of oceans will be discussed for the first time at the […]

President Danny Faure attended a meeting hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada at the InterContinental Hotel this afternoon, for L...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...