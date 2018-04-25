Seychelles: President Faure expresses condolences to Prime Minister Trudeau following Van attack in Toronto

President Danny Faure has sent a message of condolence to Canadian Prime Minister, H.E. Justin Trudeau following the senseless attack in Toronto which has claimed ten lives and injured many others on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles. In his message President Faure expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families […]

