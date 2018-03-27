Seychelles: President expresses condolences following Kemerovo fire

Following the tragedy which claimed over 60 lives in the Russian city of Kemerovo, president Danny Faure has expressed the condolences of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles to H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation. “In this period of grief, I wish strength and fortitude to the victims families […]

Following the tragedy which claimed over 60 lives in the Russian city of Kemerovo, president Danny Faure has expressed the condolences of the G...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...