Siemens creates opportunities for digitalization skills development across Africa

– The Internet of Things (IoT) is set to revolutionize the job market and African industry must adapt to survive – Siemens aims to help accelerate digitalization skills and empower those who will be leading the change – State-of-the-art automation equipment donated to engineering faculties in five African markets The Fourth Industrial Revolution is having […]

– The Internet of Things (IoT) is set to revolutionize the job market and African industry must adapt to s...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...