Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Sierra Leone: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff concludes First ECF Review Mission


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Sierra Leone authorities and IMF mission concluded discussions, ad referendum, on economic policies to pave the way for consideration by the IMF Executive Board of the first review under the ECF-supported program; continued actions to mobilize revenue and manage public finances remain key priorities to reduce public debt and create fiscal space for investing […]

The Sierra Leone authorities and IMF mission concluded discussions, ad referendum, on economic policies to pave the way for...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...