Sierra Leone’s President is the second president to be confirmed for Mining Indaba Virtual


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Décembre 2020


Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba) (https://MiningIndaba.com), part of Hyve Group Plc is honoured to announce that His Excellency, Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone has confirmed his participation to deliver his presidential keynote address at the upcoming Mining Indaba Virtual. H.E. Julius Maada Bio will be joining already confirmed president of the […]

Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba) (https://MiningIndaba.c...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



