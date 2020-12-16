Sierra Leone’s President is the second president to be confirmed for Mining Indaba Virtual

Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba) (https://MiningIndaba.com), part of Hyve Group Plc is honoured to announce that His Excellency, Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone has confirmed his participation to deliver his presidential keynote address at the upcoming Mining Indaba Virtual. H.E. Julius Maada Bio will be joining already confirmed president of the […]

