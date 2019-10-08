Signature of the exchange of notes concerning Japanese Food Assistance to the Gambia

On October 5, 2019, His Excellency Mr. Momodou TANGARA, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad and His Excellency Mr. Tatsuo ARAI, Ambassador of Japan to The Gambia signed the Exchange of Notes within the framework of Japan’s Food Assistance Program. It is expected that Gambia’s food security will be improved by Japanese […]

On October 5, 2019, His Excellency Mr. Momodou TANGARA, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...