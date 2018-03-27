Signing of the Line of Financing agreement between the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) and Nigerian Banks

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private sector (ICD) ([www.ICD-PS.org](http://www.icd-ps.org/)) and Jaiz Bank ([www.JaizBankPLC.com](http://www.jaizbankplc.com/)), SunTrust Bank ([www.SunTrustNG.com](http://www.suntrustng.com/)) and Wema Bank ([www.WemaBank.com](http://www.wemabank.com/)) signed a Line of financing agreements for a USD 20 million, USD 10 Million and USD 20 Million… Read more on https://icd.africa-newsroom.com/press/signing-of-the-line-of-financing-agreement-be...
