SimbaPay launches Pan-Africa remittances chatbot in collaboration with Interswitch

SimbaPay (www.SimbaPay.com) – a London based digital money transfer provider – today announced the launch of an AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered chatbot service which now makes International Money Transfer (remittance) possible with only an SMS. The SimbaPay chatbot will also enable 24/7 instant customer service for its customers across Africa and Europe. “We’re thrilled at […]

SimbaPay (www.SimbaPay.com) – a London based digital money transfer provider – today announced the launch o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...