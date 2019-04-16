Alwihda Info
Situation in Sudan


16 Avril 2019


âThe Spanish Government wishes to express its full support for the people and authorities of Sudan with regard to the difficult challenge they are facing in order to successfully complete the political transition that has begun, being them the only responsible thereof. To create of a civil government capable of responding appropriately to the demands […]

