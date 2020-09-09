Situation of African Migrants in the Middle East

The African Union Commission notes with dismay recent adverse media reports regarding the plight of African migrant workers in different parts of the world especially the Middle East. While the root causes might be different in each country, the challenges experienced by African labour migrants working in low skilled jobs are similar and the situation […]

