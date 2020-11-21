Alwihda Info
Slow Progress in Meeting Commitment to 2020 as the Year of Universal Ratification of Maputo Protocol


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Novembre 2020


A two-day meeting convened to evaluate the status of the ratification, domestication and implementation of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa, commonly referred to as the Maputo Protocol on Women’s Rights, has concluded with strong recommendations on how to accelerate actions on the […]

