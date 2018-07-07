Social Development Committee urges Stakeholders to Revisit Roadmap for Social Grant Payment partnership between South African Post Office (SAPO) and South African Social Security Agency (SASSA)

The Portfolio Committee on Social Development has emphasised the importance of stakeholders, including government and parliamentarians, revisiting the road map that was presented by the South African Post Office (Sapo) on the implementation of the process of dissemination of social grants. All provinces today reported to the committee on challenges experienced during the payment and […]

