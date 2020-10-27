Alwihda Info
Somalia Scales up Social Protection Measures as COVID-19 Constrains Economic Growth


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Octobre 2020


Somalia’s economic growth is forecast to contract significantly due to the negative impacts of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the locust infestation and extreme flooding. The economy is projected to contract by 1.5 percent in 2020, down from earlier estimate of 3.2 percent before the pandemic. The latest World Bank Somalia Economic Update says COVID-19 has impacted all […]

Somalia’s economic growth is forecast to contract significantly due to the negative impacts of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



