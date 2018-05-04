Somalia: UN expert urges action to stop children being kidnapped and used as fighters

The Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Somalia, Bahame Tom Mukirya Nyanduga, has condemned recent terrorist attacks in the country, and called for the immediate release of all children kidnapped or recruited as fighters in the country’s armed conflict. “The abduction of children by the Al Shabaab group and their recruitment and […]

The Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Somalia, Bahame Tom Mukirya Nyanduga, has condemned recent terrorist attacks in...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...