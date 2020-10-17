Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

“Somalia is open for business” – Somali Petroleum Authority CEO joins panel of experts to discuss hydr ocarbon investment


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Octobre 2020


The 90-minute session at [AOW Virtual](https://www.africa-oilweek.com/Page/aow-virtual) (7-8 October 2020) (https://bit.ly/341BxCA) was the first opportunity to hear directly from SPA CEO Ibrahim Ali Hussein, following the official licensing round announcement on August 4. There is no doubt that Somalia has become a significantly more attractive prospect since the signing of the country’s Petroleum… Read more on […]

The 90-minute session at [AOW Virtual](http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 16/10/2020

Tchad : ​le MPS sensibilise la population du Tibesti sur le recensement électoral

Tchad : ​le MPS sensibilise la population du Tibesti sur le recensement électoral

Tchad : des responsables syndicaux de la zone méridionale en formation à Pala Tchad : des responsables syndicaux de la zone méridionale en formation à Pala 16/10/2020

Populaires

Tchad : nomination d'un conseiller à la Présidence de la République

16/10/2020

Tchad : quatre nominations au ministère de la Communication

16/10/2020

Tchad : nomination au ministère de la Femme et de la Protection de la petite enfance

16/10/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : assassinat d'un homme à Pala-Erde, un voisin témoigne
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 13/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Algérie - Promotion des exportations hors hydrocarbures : une priorité depuis 2003

Algérie - Promotion des exportations hors hydrocarbures : une priorité depuis 2003

L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51% L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51% 07/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 07/10/2020 - Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda